Novruz holidays' fairs launched in Baku - PHOTO

Baku.14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Novruz holidays' fairs launched in Baku today. Report informs, agricultural fairs at the distinct sites of Baku city to be provided on 14-19 March.

Ministry of Agriculture organizes fairs on the Ukrainian circle in Khatai district, near the cinema "Baku" in the "Taza Bazar" S.Vurgun Street, 73, of Nasimi district, close to the Iranian clinic on the street Akim Abbasov of Yasamal district, near to the metro station "Ganjlik" in Narimanov district, far the school located on the street Seyran Mamedov, 1 Sabayel settlement of Badamdar, near the Military unit or complex of martyrs, in the Ahmed Mehbalyev 2 street in Surakhani settlement in Garachukhur, as well as on the street S.Bahlulzade, 12 of Amiradzhany village, near the shopping center "Elite" on the Koroglu Rahimov street, 53 in Binagadi settlement in Darnagul.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Agriculture, the purpose of trade fairs - to compensate the needs of the population to food and agricultural products on the eve of Novruz holiday, prevent artificial rise in prices and speculation.

The holiday fairs to last up to March 19.