Novruz holiday fairs will be launched in Baku and Sumgayit

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Agriculture will hold trade fairs of agricultural products on March 16-19 in order to substantially meet growing demand of population of Baku and Sumgayit cities for agricultural and food products in regard with Novruz holiday and increase consumer choice as well as prevent artificial price increase and speculation.

Report informs citing the ministry, the trade fairs will be held in Khatai district, Baku (Mazahir Rustamov Street, near Baku theater), Narimanov district (Keshla market area), Sabail district (behind school, Seyran Mammadov Street 1, Badamdar settlement), Surakhani district (near Special-purpose Housing and Utility Association No.3, Malik Mustafayev Street, 4, Amirjan settlement), Binagadi district (near Elite Trade Center, Koroghlu Rahimov Street, 53, Darnagul) as well as in 12th micro-district and near old bus station in Sumgayit city.