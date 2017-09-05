Ministry of Agriculture to lend official support to Caspian American Forum Baku 2017

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan will lend an official support to the Caspian American Forum 2017, which is to be held in Baku, December 8.

Report informs, says the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev’s official reply letter addressed to the management team of the Caspian American Club.

Besides, the letter notes that officials of the ministry are expected to attend the Forum.

“Over 300 delegates from companies representing North and South American countries, as well as Caspian-Black Sea, Mediterranean and Baltic regions, will take part in the Caspian American Forum Baku – 2017”, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said. He noted that this forum would become an informational platform to stimulate a business-dialogue, trade relations, new transport vectors of cooperation between companies and markets of the Caspian region, North and South American countries”.

The first session of the forum will be dedicated to the discussion of issues concerning energy and oil-gas projects, as well as the development of alternative energy. The second session of the forum will cover urgent projects of the non-oil sector, especially finance, transport, agroindustry, tourism, construction and ICT.

To participate in the forum register here: http://caspianenergyforum.com/american/index.php/en/

Telman Aliyev added that Caspian Energy Agro-industry and FMCG Forum, which is also going to be attended by official representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, would be held on November 11 on the threshold of the Caspian American Forum Baku 2017.