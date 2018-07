Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Agriculture has made a new appointment.

Report informs, Acting Deputy Chief of Technical Policy Department of the Ministry Kochari Imanov was appointed the head of the department.

A relevant order was signed by Minister of Agriculture, Heydar Asadov.

Notably, earlier the department has been chaired by Rashid Safarov, who retired in 2015.