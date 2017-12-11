Ministry of Agriculture hosts V Donor Coordination Meeting in Baku

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has hosted V Donor Coordination Meeting in Baku today.

Report informs, the event focused on the measures in line with the targets and aims to the Ministry of Agriculture in the Strategic Road Map on production and processing of agricultural products in Azerbaijan, next cooperation opportunities and directions for the implementation of these measures within the framework of the ongoing projects.

Especially, proposals on joint steps were determined to achieve the goals of the "Facilitating access to finance" strategic objective of the Strategic Road Map.

Representatives of about 20 international organizations and development agencies, including the World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), European Union (EU), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and others attended the meeting.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said that import of food wheat is gradually decreasing and growth rate of agricultural products export reached 40-60%.