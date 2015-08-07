Ministry of Agriculture: Abundance expected during Eid al-Adha in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ "This year, on the eve of Gurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) in Azerbaijan will be enough quality of large and small cattle."

Report was told by the Head of the Livestock Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Ghalib Abdulaliyev: "Entrepreneurs usually bring to the market for a number of large and small cattle in season of the Eid al-Adha holiday."

Speaking of prices during the holiday, G.Abdulaliyev noted that, this question is usually regulated by the market.

"The Ministry of Agriculture does not have the administrative means to intervene in the pricing. I believe that the prices can be adjusted by creating abundance and quality control", he said.

This year, Eid al-Adha in Azerbaijan will be celebrated on September 24-25.