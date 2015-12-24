Minister: We try to minimize impact of devaluation on local production

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Opinion that devaluation will not affect local producers, is not correct.

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture, Heydar Asadov told journalists:

"However, we must try to reduce this impact to a minimum."

According to the Minister, Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economy and Industry are working together to prevent the artificial increase in prices:We're doing some work with the Ministry of Economy and Industry.To do this, we have increased the number of fairs.We try to make agricultural producers export their products directly to the market."

From this year trade fairs for sale of agricultural products will be organized in the regions.