Minister: We should soar product export to Russian networks

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Russian market is wide and we don't face serious threat here yet".

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said answering question of journalists about start of exports of Turkish tomatoes to Russia.

According to him, the concept of market has changed: "The market is not completely so as realized by us, we should increase product exports to Russian networks, because market gradually loses its importance. Supermarkets and logistics centers are created. We have begun packaging of our products and fighting for these networks. Now Azerbaijan's tomato is sold under brand. Together with Turkey, we have always provided the Russian market with tomatoes".