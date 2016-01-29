 Top
    Minister: 'Purchase price of cotton should be reconsidered'

    At present, negotiations are underway with local companies

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT. AZ / Traditional cotton breeding should be re-developed in Azerbaijan. To achieve development in this area, long-term loans will be given to farmers.

    Report informs, Minister of Economic Development Shahin Mustafayev said that at cooperation conference on "Turkish-Azerbaijani experience in Agriculture Development Perspectives".

    The minister said that negotiations are currently being conducted on this issue.

    "The purchase price of cotton should be reconsidered", - said Sh. Mustafayev stressing the importance of reducing dependence on imports.

    "One of the priorities is to stimulate exports, maintain macroeconomic stability, as well as investment, stimulate exports and to support business development", Minister of Economy said.

