    Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade to visit Azerbaijan

    Two state officials will discuss in Baku the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of industry

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran Mehdi Karbasian to visit Azerbaijan.

    Report was told by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen, the visit will take place on September 16, 2015.

    During the visit, Iranian deputy minister will meet in Baku with the Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev. The meetings will discuss issues of cooperation between the two countries in development of mines and industry.

