Minister: 'Azerbaijan will carry out revolutionary changes in agriculture'

Baku. 29 January. REPORT. AZ/ In coming years, the revolutionary changes in Azerbaijani agriculture are expected.

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said in the cooperation conference entitled 'Turkey-Azerbaijan practice on development of prospective areas of agriculture' held in Baku.

Minister said that recent events create new opportunities in agrarian sector.

'Agrarian sector will not only provide the country with agricultural products, but also will stimulate currency receipt to the country and increase of employment. Specific plans exist in this field. It is true that there are countries having more experience and we will study their practice,' H.Asadov said.