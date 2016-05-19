Minister: Azerbaijan to increase grain production in 2016

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Grain production expected to increase in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan.

Report informs the Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov told reporters: "This year is favorable for the production of grain."

According to him, production is expected to increase by a few percent compared to 2015:

"If there will not be emergency, we will get more production in comparison with last year. We are fully ready to harvest."

Notably, in 2015 Azerbaijan produced 2.8 mln. tons of grain.