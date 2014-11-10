Minister Ali Abbasov: The main objective is to ensure the development of innovative products in Azerbaijan

Baku. November 10. REPORT.AZ/ The production of products and services that enhance the export potential of Azerbaijan in the sphere of science still insufficiently developed in the country.

Report informs it was stated by the Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov: "But Azerbaijan has enough opportunities for this".

According to the Minister, in Azerbaijan all necessary conditions for the development of entrepreneurship in innovation sphere were created by order of the president. "At the same time to strengthen the innovative entrepreneurship created special funds with purpose to provide financial support to private companies in Azerbaijan. With these funds, local companies increase competition in the international market"

A. Abbasov also noted that the Ministry of Communications and High Technology operates center for special studies: "In the center, together with the National Academy of Sciences and many universities are held scientific-technical and design work on the development of nano-elements, a new type of LED lamps, as well as production of chips . Thereupon, the main purpose is to ensure the development of innovative products based on the type of new business projects".