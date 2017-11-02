Milestone in implementing Government initiative on e-agriculture achieved

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ A closing conference of the EU funded project “Support to E-Agriculture in Azerbaijan: innovative and effective agricultural policy management for higher productivity and competitiveness” will be held on 3 November 2017 at the Hilton Hotel, Baku, starting at 10:00.

Report was informed in the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

The conference will be opened by Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov and Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas.

Continuing its support to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan's e-agriculture initiative, the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, launched in 2015 the above Technical Assistance project”.

The aim of the project was to develop an advanced administration and control system that will improve effectiveness and transparency of management of agricultural subsidies. The system in conjunction with other agricultural databases was moreover to provide reliable data for use in agriculture policy making and the assessment of policy impacts - with the objective of improving competitiveness of agriculture and quality of life in Azerbaijan's rural areas. E-agriculture is a key component of the government's agricultural strategy and its wider policy to further strengthen promising non-oil sectors of the economy.

The conference addresses representatives of the public administration and private sector and will inform about the principal features of the new administration and control system as well as development of ICT infrastructure of the ministry, explain how it will contribute to providing faster and better services to farmers and discuss use and potential benefits of the system also to other government services.

EU funding of 24 month-duration project amounts to EURO 1.24 million. The project is a part of a range of activities developed under the current EU-Azerbaijan cooperation framework in the agriculture and rural development sector.