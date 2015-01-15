A meeting was held in Ministry of Agriculture

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, in the Ministry of Agriculture was held a meeting led by Minister Heydar Asadov and with the participation of responsible persons of relevant structures of the Ministry on the implementation of activities in connection with the announcement of 2015 a Year of Agriculture in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the ministry, speaking at the meeting H. Asadov on behalf of agricultural workers expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the announcement of 2015 in Azerbaijan a Year of Agriculture and noted that the ministry will face important tasks.

The Minister gave instructions and recommendations on preparing for short term action plan for heads of structural units.

After that, discussions were held in connection with the preparation of an action plan, in which proposals have been made by the heads of departments.