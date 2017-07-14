 Top
    Main part of agricultural production in Azerbaijan accounts for small farms

    Most agricultural producers operate in the form of small businesses.

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Major part of the agricultural production in Azerbaijan still accounts for small farms. Report informs, it was noted in the 'State program on development of agricultural cooperation in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2017-2022'.

    According to the program, most agricultural producers operate in the form of small businesses.

    Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to approve the "State Program for the Development of Agricultural Cooperation in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2017-2022." 

    The Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will carry out general control over the implementation of the state program. The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to address other issues arising from the order.

