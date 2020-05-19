Top

Kazakhstan to lift export restrictions on flour, grain

Kazakhstan to lift export restrictions on flour, grain

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture is planning to lift restrictions on the export of flour, grain, and other food products from June 1, Report says, citing Kazakh press.

According to the Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov, restrictions and quotas were introduced during the emergency to ensure the country's food security.

"Today, after lifting the state of emergency and because there is a surplus of food products, the Ministry plans to remove all restrictions and bans from June 1. The proper order is under discussion and approval," he said.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!