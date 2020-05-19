Kazakhstan to lift export restrictions on flour, grain

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture is planning to lift restrictions on the export of flour, grain, and other food products from June 1, Report says, citing Kazakh press.

According to the Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov, restrictions and quotas were introduced during the emergency to ensure the country's food security.

"Today, after lifting the state of emergency and because there is a surplus of food products, the Ministry plans to remove all restrictions and bans from June 1. The proper order is under discussion and approval," he said.