Kazakhstan reduced volume of grain exports to Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Import of grain from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan declined. Instead, the volume of grain imports from Russia to these countries increased.

As Report informs, in 2014-2015, Russia doubled exports to both countries.

During the specified time Iran imported 2.8 mln. tons of grain. The volume of grain imports in the same period in Azerbaijan has increased approximately 2.3 times and amounted to 1.7 mln. tons.

As the cause of decline is specified reduce of productivity and quality.

Russia also increased its exports to the Latin American market. So, the country is ahead of Canada in terms of grain exports to Mexico. In 2014-2015, Russia exported to this country 406 thousand tons of grain.