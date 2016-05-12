Iranian Minister of Agriculture will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati and a group of business people representing private agricultural sector of the country, will visit Azerbaijan on May 15-17.

Report was told in the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry is expected to meet a wide part of the Iranian delegation, during which bilateral cooperation will be discussed as then a press conference will be held.

At the same time, in the framework of the visit will be held a business forum with the participation of Iranian businessmen operating in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, discussions will be held at working group level of the Ministry of Agriculture. In addition, the delegation is scheduled hold meeting in other ministries and agencies.