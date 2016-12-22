International Bank of Azerbaijan organizes quiz for pupils in Salyan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) continues its support of sport, culture and education events in the regions of the country in frames of its corporate social responsibility program.

Report was informed in the bank, on the occasion of the upcoming Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis and New Year the Salyan sub-branch of the IBA organized quiz for pupils of school №1 in order to strengthen their knowledge in the field of banking.

First participants listened to the information about the banking system and the IBA, one of the leading banks in the country. Then children participated in quiz on banking basics.

The winners of 1st, 2nd and 3rd places were awarded by the bank. All children, who participated in the event, received New Year presents. The IBA is committed to continuing its initiatives in the field of personal development of children and their financial literacy in Azerbaijan.