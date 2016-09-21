Heavy rains in Azerbaijan made vineyards unusable

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ This year vineyards in Azerbaijan have been damaged due to heavy rains.

Report informs, almost 70% of the vineyards destroyed in the country.

Practically in all regions there is a dangerous infection of vineyards with fungal downy disease, which shows itself in a form of powder mildew.

Experts note that the timely care of the vineyards according to season and weather conditions, as well as direct cultural care can help prevent spreading of the disease. However, in most cases, farmers are trying to deal with the disease, without the help of professionals, that does not give desired results.

At the same time, experts believe it is necessary to create a special focal point in order to preserve the grape fields, as well as ensure development of this sector.