Azerbaijani President: “We will grow into world a scale agricultural exporter“

"We will grow into world a scale agricultural exporter'.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said in his meeting with “Birinji Shikhli Peasant Farm” staff and representatives of regional community in Qazakh district.

Head of state noted that such farms contribute to overall development of agriculture: “Because today our country and all of its regions are developing. Agriculture is priority sector for us. Works done here in short period show that every work can be tackled if there is a strong will. I mean this is a modern approach and it will strengthen our country. First of all, we have to meet our own demand. Production of potatoes will develop here. We are not only able to meet our internal demand but also export products. We intend to increase export of agricultural products. We export our traditional products, but now we pay attention to other fields as well”.

“In several years Azerbaijan’s dependence on oil and gas industry will be minimized”, President Ilham Aliyev said.

President noted that the government plans production of sugar beets in Qazakh: “It is very important field. We have to ensure the sugar factory in Imishli to use 100 percent local raw-stuff. We have to do the same in other fields. Thus we will become important world scale exporter of agricultural products. We have everything to tackle this work. We support farmers. State policy and support in this field stimulate people to return to soil. People realize that this policy improves their material conditions”.

“Our population grows for about 100 thousand each year. That’s why we have to engage in creation of new working spaces. Agriculture is of a great importance in this sense. We have to take into account that in many regions irrigation works to be done. We will tackle it”, the head of state noted.

