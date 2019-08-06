“From Village to City” fair to be organized regarding Feast of Sacrifice

The Day of Sacrifice will be celebrated on August 12-13 in our country. The next holiday fair will be held with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Report informs.

According to the ministry, the main purpose of the "From Village to City" fair, which is the essence of social support, is to fully meet the needs of low-income families for sacrificial sheep, to increase consumer choice and to avoid artificial price increases in markets during holiday.

Feast of Sacrifice fair to be held during the holidays will cover 30 different points throughout the country. 19 of the fairs will be held in Baku. About 20,000 sacrificial sheep are planned to be brought to the “From Village to City” fair. Sheep prices are set at 160, 170 and 180 AZN according to their weight.

As is known, on the holidays there are long queues in the markets. In order to avoid this problem, citizens can visit the “From Village to City” website on 9th August until 11:59 p.m. and book online in advance at the points of sale in Baku, Sumgait and Absheron Peninsula. To do this, you need to go to https://kenddenshehere.az/qurbanliq link and enter your personal information. Upon receipt of the order, a confirmation message will be sent to the mobile phone of the citizen. The citizen, with a confirmation notice on his phone, will then be able to approach the employee of "Agro Supply and Procurement" OJSC in a specially designated place at the fair and receive the order without waiting in the queue.

The Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FSA) has appealed people involved in the sale and slaughter of sacrificial sheep during holidays. The agency suggests people to do slaughter of sacrificial sheep in sanitary and hygiene regulations to prevent anti-hygienic conditions on the streets and roadsides of our city during the holidays, and in the places where local executive authorities recommends temporary camping regarding Feast of Sacrifice. The FSA has announced that there will be 44 stationary and 30 tent points for proper handling of animal cuts during the holidays.

“From Village to City” fairs will be at the following locations:

In Baku:

Binagadi district, Rasulzade settlement, Binagadi highway (next to White Palace palace)

Binagadi district, Khojasan-Bilajari-Binagadi road, May 10 (four roads)

Nizami district, at the intersection of M.Aliyev Street and O.Valiyev Street (next to the Milord wedding party)

Demolition site of Karabakh Hotel located at the intersection of Tabriz Street and Jeyhun Hajibayli Street in Narimanov District.

26 Aliyar Aliyev str., Narimanov district, yard of the Animal Cutting Point

The right side of Zabrat-Kurdakhani highway, Mashtaga settlement, Sabunchu district

72 Fataliyev Street, Bakikhanov settlement, Sabunchu district

The yard of the shopping center to the left of Hovsan-Turkan road in Surakhani district

Courtyard of the "Sun" shopping center in the settlement "V" of New Guneshli, Garachukur settlement, Surakhani district

Sabail district, area 20, "Moon Night" restaurant

Sabail District, Gulbala Aliyev Street, rear of Concrete Plant

Khatai district, Zig road 5, near the "Nargila" cafe

8 Revolution Ismayilov Street, Khatai District

Khazar district, Mardakan settlement, right side of Mardakan-Baku highway, area between Shaurma cafe and Embawood stores

Khazar district, Qala settlement, to the right of the Qala-Pirallahi road, near the lambir facility

Yasamal district, A.Sharifzade Street 196, territory of the "Ideal" wedding palace

Yasamal district, D. Bunyadzade Street, side of the 7th building

31a M. Khiyabani Street, New Yasamal, Yasamal district

5, M. Khiyabani Street, New Yasamal, Yasamal District, in front of the Gismat Palace

In Absheron:

Novkhany settlement, 26, Ilgar Abdullayev street, next to "Garaj" restaurant

Khirdalan, 12 Galibiya Street, Entrance of Taza Bazar

Masazir settlement, Aliaga Vahid street and Crossroads of Kachak Nabi Street, next to "Araz" Market

Saray settlement, Baku-Guba road, next to the DYP post, courtyard of Araz Market

Mammadli settlement, Goygurshagy residential complex, next to Araz Market

In other regions:

Sumgait, 61A, Inshaatchilar Street, next to Animal Market

Goygol district, Kyzylja village, next to Animal Market

Mingachevir city, Heydar Aliyev ave. 53, near "Mingachevir market" OJSC

Shamakhi city, Goylar village road, next to Animal market

Gabala city, Nizami street 8

Guba city, 2nd km of Nugadi road, residential complex "Davadabany"