First batch of Turkish tomato sent to Russia

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The first batch of Turkish tomato were sent to Russia following the lift of restrictions.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, the first shipment was exported by Agrobay Seracılık company.

The Management Board member Arzu Şentürk said they signed a contract with Russia to export 5,000 tons of tomatoes this year. The first shipment of tomatoes was sent to Saint Petersburg.

On November 1, Russia allowed to export 50,000 tons of tomatoes from Turkey. The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia has lifted restrictions imposed only on Özaltın, Agrobay and Sural companies.