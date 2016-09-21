Fees to be applied for exporting fur skin from Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Those who export fur skin from Azerbaijan to abroad will pay fees.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said at a meeting with members of Caspian European Club (CEC).

According to him, SCC sent proposal to the government in connection with this issue: "The proposal is being discussed in the government and I think it will be adopted soon. If we had processing plant raw materials would be given to the local market.Therefore, some business people trying to smuggling it."

In addition, special customs tariffs should be applied for the export of some agricultural products and construction materials: "Agricultural products are given subsidies. that's their costs are not expensive. Some ministeries in the country have alredy prepared an offer package on the issue and sent to the government."

A.Aliyev also said, during the first three months of 2016, the state budget received 1 mln AZN related to customs offenses: "Last year, 1.1 tons of heroin, 20 kg of other drugs were prevented from smuggling."