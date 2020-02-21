FAO official: Azerbaijan can help other countries as donor

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/90a07b07115a326029875e4513c1d27c/b1a71486-3d02-4594-9ba2-4f8743d3574f_292.jpg

The new program of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on cooperation with Azerbaijan in 2021-2025 will include the issue of Azerbaijan's assistance to other countries as a donor country, Melek Cakmak, head of FAO's Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, told Report.

According to her, the program is aimed at sharing knowledge and skills in ensuring food safety with Azerbaijan's support.

FAO's new program will help increase productivity in Azerbaijan, ensure market access for small and medium businesses, availability of quality food, growth in export of agricultural products, and other issues.