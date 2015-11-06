FAO completes value chain project in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ A joint project of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on “Capacity and institutional development for improved value chain coordination” has been completed in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the attendees of the presentation ceremony were informed about the main results, in particular on electronic information base, daily wholesale and retail prices for agricultural products, on monthly news bulletin ‘Agriculture’ and results of “Marketing research of the structure of farm products sales channels”, created within the project.

Deputy minister of agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov spoke of the Azerbaijan`s achievements in this sphere.

The project has been realized for two years, and its main objective was to develop the value-chain and small and medium-size rural entrepreneurial farms, and give the recommendations for improving the effectiveness of Ministry of Agriculture services.

The National Action Plan was also discussed during the presentation. The Plan will be government`s tool to define the objectives of stable activity of food supply chains and system provision of appeared needs.