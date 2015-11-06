 Top
    Close photo mode

    FAO completes value chain project in Azerbaijan

    Deputy minister of agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov spoke of the Azerbaijan`s achievements

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ A joint project of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on “Capacity and institutional development for improved value chain coordination” has been completed in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the attendees of the presentation ceremony were informed about the main results, in particular on electronic information base, daily wholesale and retail prices for agricultural products, on monthly news bulletin ‘Agriculture’ and results of “Marketing research of the structure of farm products sales channels”, created within the project.

    Deputy minister of agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov spoke of the Azerbaijan`s achievements in this sphere.

    The project has been realized for two years, and its main objective was to develop the value-chain and small and medium-size rural entrepreneurial farms, and give the recommendations for improving the effectiveness of Ministry of Agriculture services.

    The National Action Plan was also discussed during the presentation. The Plan will be government`s tool to define the objectives of stable activity of food supply chains and system provision of appeared needs.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi