FAO: 305 organic product farmers operate in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ 37,000 hectares of land has been registered as an organic territory in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Uyğun Aksoy, international advisor on Organic Agriculture, said at the seminar of the project on "Development of Organic Agriculture and Institutional Capacity" of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Besides, according to him, at present there are 305 organic product farmers operating in the country.

The official of one of the local companies attending the event said that this figure was 5.