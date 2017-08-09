Famous Italian chocolate manufacturer interested in Azerbaijani hazelnut

 Top
    Ferrero intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov has today met with Ferrero Agribusiness Coordinator, Daniel Dellacha.

    Report informs citing ministry, the purpose of the meeting was to conduct discussions on the development of hazelnut production in Azerbaijan and establishment of cooperation.

    H.Asadov said that there is great potential for the development of hazelnut production in the country, farmers and entrepreneurs have a great interest in cultivating hazelnuts, which is among strategic profitable products as well as cultivation of hazelnut orchards.

    "Hazelnut production plays an important role in the development of agriculture", he added.

    D. Dellacha said that the company represented by him attaches great importance to the development of hazelnut production in Azerbaijan and will spare no effort to further expand cooperation in this field. 

