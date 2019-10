© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/18989ccbf668bfeae8411f8e062cd8be/1e1b8744-f604-4de2-a73c-3d8b68d7bb66_292.jpg

The European Union is launching a development program for Lankaran region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit, DG Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, made the due statement at the structural consultations on the future of the Eastern partnership program taking place in Baku.

It is noted that the approximate amount allocated for the development of the agricultural industry will be 13 million euros.