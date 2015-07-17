Program of EU on agriculture in Azerbaijan completed

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov met with the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard. During the meeting, "Agriculture and Rural Development Budget Support Program" was discussed, Report was said by the ministry.

H.Asadov highly appreciated the results of the projects implemented in Azerbaijan by the EU and stressed the importance of further development of cooperation in the future. At the meeting, a video on EU projects carried out in Azerbaijan was shown.