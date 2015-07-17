 Top
    Close photo mode

    Program of EU on agriculture in Azerbaijan completed

    The results of the project were discussed by the Ministry of Agriculture and the European Union

    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov met with the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard. During the meeting, "Agriculture and Rural Development Budget Support Program" was discussed, Report was said by the ministry.

    H.Asadov highly appreciated the results of the projects implemented in Azerbaijan by the EU and stressed the importance of further development of cooperation in the future. At the meeting, a video on EU projects carried out in Azerbaijan was shown.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi