    Date of "Caspian Energy Forum" in Astana changed

    It's related to the official appeal of Kazakhstan Government

    Baku. 6 October.REPORT.AZ/Date of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum Astana - 2015", which was planned to be held on November of this year has been changed to the next year.

    Report was told in the "Caspian Energy International Media Group", change of the event date is related to the official appeal of Kazakhstan Government.

    According to the information, exact date of the mentioned Forum will be informed in advance.

    Organizer of the Forum is Caspian Energy International Media Group. Official support is by Kazakhstan Government and Caspian European Club. 

