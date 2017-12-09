 Top
    Cotton production in Azerbaijan exceeds 199,000 tons this year

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ More than 199,123 tons of cotton were delivered to cotton-gathering centers across Azerbaijan so far.

    Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC) of Azerbaijan. 

    325 tons of cotton is reported to delivered to the centers a day before.

    Saatli (25 437 tons), Bilasuvar (24 234 ton), Barda (21 552 tons), Agjabadi (19 555 tons), Sabirabad (17 608 tons), Baylagan (15166 tons) are leading districts in cotton production. 

    This year cotton seeds were planted on 136 413,2 hectares.  

