Cotton processing in Azerbaijan will reach 400,000 tons

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The implementation of the objective set for development of cotton industry in Azerbaijan will allow to increase the cotton processing in the country to 400,000 tons.

Report informs, says article of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev published in the official media.

The minister stressed that high growth is also observed in other traditional fields: “236 kg of cocoon was produced in 2015 in the country, last year this figure was 70,7 tons, while in 2017 it reached 245,2 tons.“

In addition, he wrote that in accordance with State Program on development of tobacco growing, sown areas will be doubled by 2021 in this field, current 3,200 hectares is expected to reach 6,000 hectares.”