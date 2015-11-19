 Top
    ​Civil service: No harmful organisms were found in cargo from Azerbaijan

    The State Phytosanitary Control Service made statements on the detention of local cargo at a checkpoint in Dagestan

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The phytosanitary quarantine inspection of goods exported from Azerbaijan, is carried out at the place of loading. After inspecting, the local structures of the State Phytosanitary Control Service (SPCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture issued a phytosanitary certificate.

    According to the press service GSFK, this was reported by the head of Service, Jamal Guliyev in response to Report's request.

    As the Russian media reports, Office of Rosselkhoznadzor for Dagestan spread information that the workers detected two parties with pomegranates weighing 5.8 tons and 10.8 tons of dates from Azerbaijan. According to information, harmful organisms were found in the gumption of the vehicles - Eastern moth and field dodder. The owner of the goods was brought to administrative responsibility.

    "The service Inspectors, together with the inspectors of the State Customs Committee conducted inspection of the cargo and found no harmful organisms. Also harmful organisms were not detected in the gumption of the vehicles, according to the Russian side. In addition, the owner of the goods has not been brought to administrative responsibility. Cargo meets standard, so its implementation is permitted in the domestic market ", said Jamal Guliyev.

