Cigarettes price will soar 40% in Russia

Baku. 28 November.REPORT.AZ/ As a result of applying minimal retail price for tobacco products in Russia, price of cigarette may increase by 40%.

Report informs referring to the Vestifinance.ru, deputy finance minister of Russia Ilya Trunin said.

Minimal retail price will be set by the ministry of health. According to the ministry of finance, it will lead to decrease of population’s demand in cigarette and consumption of cigarettes.

According to experts, it is not known yet what minimum price level will be determined by the ministry of health.

The suggestion of the ministry of finance to increase the excises from 2018 at least by 80 RUB/box (1.37 dollar/box) may cause 1.5-fold rise in cigarettes price.

Experts of Economic and financial Center say that with new taxes it is expected that average 40% increase is expected in price of a box of cigarettes.