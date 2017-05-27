Cigarette production sharply declines in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April, 2017, Azerbaijan has produced tobacco products in amount of 10 692 thousand AZN. This is 49% less than the same period in 2016.

Report informs, State Statistics Committee (SSC) has stated.

According to official statistics, in the first four months of this year, 193.5 million cigarettes and smoking units, 940.5 tons of fermented tobacco have been produced. Compared with last year, fermented tobacco production increased by 14.7%, cigarette and smoking unit production reduced by 77,7%.

Notably, as of May 1, 2017, finished product stock in the country amounted to 2.1 million pieces.