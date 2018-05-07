Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee: Food security in Azerbaijan almost guaranteed

© Report

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, Azerbaijan exported agricultural products in the amount of about $ 700 million.

Report informs, Eldar Ibrahimov, the chairman of Committee on Agrarian Policy of Parliament, said. According to him, in 2017, the most profitable product in the country was tomato. Azerbaijan gained $ 159 million from its export.

"The most profitable products are fell in hazelnuts, cotton, fruits and vegetables, etc. It is a great development. Food security in Azerbaijan is almost guaranteed. There is only problem in the field of grain and wheat. New grain species have been bought. This issue will also be solved, " the MP said.

Additionally, E. Ibrahimov said that effective land mechanism exits in Azerbaijan.