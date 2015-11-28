Chairman of Diyarbakır Bar Association, as well police officer killed in Turkey

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Diyarbakır Bar Association, Tahir Elçi, was killed in an armed attack by PKK terrorists after a press release given in Sur district in southeastern Turkey, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Elçi was shot in the head during the clashes, while a police officer was also killed in the attack.

At least three journalists, including Anadolu Agency reporter Aziz Aslan and three police officers were injured.

Elçi, along with other lawyers, was in the area to give a press release against ongoing clashes between security forces and PKK terrorists in the area

Following the press statement given near a historic minaret in district harmed during the clashes, the group including Elçi and accompanying security forces were attacked by PKK terrorists with automatic rifles and rockets.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made a statement after the attack and condemned the killings of Elçi and a policeman.

"Turkey's determination in the fight against terrorism once again proven right with this attack. We will continue this struggle till the end." Erdoğan said.