Bill on Agrarian Insurance adopted in first reading

The bill on Agrarian Industry was adopted in the first reading at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Report informs that the document regulates relations on insurance of agrarian risks through joint insurance mechanism, determines legal, economic and organizational grounds of the agrarian insurance.

According to the bill, agricultural producers are insured against one or some of the following risks:

1. Natural phenomena, including natural calamities;

2. Fire;

3. Accidents;

4. Infectious diseases and poisoning;

5. Attack of wild animals, and spread and attack of dangerous pests;

6. Actions by third persons.