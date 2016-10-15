Big “green stores” to welcome visitors by the year-end

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Specialized big “green stores” will start functioning in Baku by the year-end.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said.

“Three big size “green stores” will be launched before the end of this year. This is a tool. We apply different tools beside “Green Market" to provide access to the market. We arrange fairs for farmers. Some steps have already been taken. This is implemented not only by Ministry of Agriculture, but also by Ministry of Economy within framework of common arrangements. We launch “Farmer Houses” in regions”, S.Talibov said.

Deputy minister stated that Ministry of Agriculture has developed special draft for arrangement of agricultural fairs in regions and submitted to the government: “Regular agricultural fairs will be arranged by local executive powers”.