    Baku to host 5th Azerbaijan International Beekeeping Conference

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the 5th Azerbaijan International Beekeeping Conference on January 25-26, the Ministry of Agriculture told Report.

    According to the ministry, the event aims to prevent bee diseases, increase the productivity in beekeeping and research ways for beekeepers to sell their products in domestic and foreign markets.

    The conference will be attended by businessmen, representatives of state bodies, public unions and scientists from Germany, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Georgia.

    More information is available at www.konfransari.com

