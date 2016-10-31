Baku hosts presentation on agricultural opportunities of Alberta, Canada

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ 43 000 farms, covering an area of 20 mln hectares are operating in Alberta, a western province of Canada.

Report informs, Baku seminar of Canada-Azerbaijan animal breeding says, which was held with the support of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

It was noted that over 80 000 farmers are working at these farms: "In 2015, they have exported agricultural products of 10 bln USD, 6.7 bln USD of livestock products: "Currently, Alberta's population is about 4 mln and 1 cow falls per a person. 40% of Canadian bovine animals are kept in Alberta. 18% of Canada's total export accounts for this province."