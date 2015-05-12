Baku hosts B20 regional forum

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ With the support of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) and the Ministry of Economy and Industry, "B20 Azerbaijan regional advisory forum" kicked off in Baku. Report informs, the forum opened with a speech of AEC President Mammad Musayev.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, the Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, Economy and Industry Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials, as well as more than 150 entrepreneurs attended the forum.

M.Musayev spoke about the history and future issues of B20. Later, the Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Business Council, Mammad Zulfugarov and Deputy Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries Abzal Saparbekuli made a speech in the event.