Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Iran business forum

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-Iran business forum held today in Baku. Report informs the forum was attended by agriculture ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Before the forum, the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov introduced information boards on separate fields of Azerbaijan's economy to his Iranian counterpart Mahmoud Hojjati,

Heydar Asadov who opened the business forum said that high results are expected from this event:

"Along with us business representatives are also here today.I know that more than 80 entrepreneurs participated in the forum."

The minister of agriculture of Iran M. Hojjati noted that the two countries have great opportunities in expanding ties in recent years: "This year we have produced more than 112 million tons of agricultural products.It exceeds domestic needs.Therefore, we plan to expand exports. In order to solve the problems related to irrigation we have technology grow products quickly. We are ready to share our knowledge with Azerbaijani colleagues".