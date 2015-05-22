Baku hosts a seminar on possibilities of cooperation with Polish companies

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Poland intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture. Today Poland takes part for the first time in WorldFood Industry-2015 Exhibition held in Baku, which should be estimated as a further step towards the strengthening of mutual ties.

Report informs, the Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Marek Calka at the workshop entitled "Made in Poland", dedicated to the possibilities of cooperation with Polish companies.

The Ambassador noted that, despite the difficult international relations, the mutual sanctions of countries, Poland has maintained the strength of the economy and agriculture.

"Poland cooperates with many European and Asian countries. I believe that Azerbaijan will also include in this list. The volume of exports of Poland in the first quarter of this year amounted to 5.4 billion Euros. The country is the third largest for exports of the food industry after the engine and the chemical industry", Ambassador said.