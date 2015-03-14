Baku 2015: Press Accreditation for boxing and wrestling test events kicks off

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ Press Accreditation for Boxing and Wrestling Test Events of the Baku 2015 I European games launched, Report informs.

Press Information for Baku Prepares Series: Great Silk Way Elite Boxing Tournament and Azerbaijan Wrestling Cup

The Baku 2015 European Games Operations Committee will host two events in April as part of the Baku Prepares series.

Great Silk Way Elite Boxing Tournament

The Great Silk Way Elite Boxing Tournament will be 15-19 April at the Crystal Hall which is also site of the boxing competition during the European Games.

More than 90 boxers from 14 teams are expected to participate; the competition is open to both men and women.

Press Accreditation

NOTE: If you have already applied for accreditation as part of the process for the Gymnastics test event in March you do not need to reapply.

All press attending these events must be accredited and press accreditation will allow access to both events.

Accreditation applications will be accepted from 13 March and the deadline to apply is 3 April.

International press -- except those from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia -- will need a visa to enter Azerbaijan. Your accreditation application will be used to apply for a visa on your behalf so please follow the instructions carefully. A colour copy of your passport must be submitted with your application for your visa. We will e-mail your visa letter a few days before your arrival and you will be responsible for paying the visa fee at the airport.

All applicants must submit a passport-sized photo on a white background.

Press Accommodation

International press will be able to book rooms at the Holiday Inn located in the city centre. Transport will be provided to and from the airport to the press hotel.

The rates are 112 AZN for a single room and 132 AZN for a twin room per night. Price is inclusive of breakfast but exclusive of taxes.

Please contact the hotel directly to book a room and use the key words “BEGOC Test Event” to get this special rate:

Press Facilities

Press facilities at the both venues will include a media workroom with power and free cabled internet connections. An I-Zone, or interview zone, will be available for one-on-one interviews with athletes.

Tabled and non-tabled seats for press will be available in the stands. The tabled seats will have power and free cabled internet connections.

Photographers will be allowed to take photos from designated Photo Positions around the field of play. Photographers will be issued photo bibs at the Venue Media Centre.

Please note there is no parking at the venue.