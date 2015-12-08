Bakcell offers Double Mobile Internet Traffic for the same price to its customers

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell offers a special promotion to its customer for the New Year: twice as much mobile daily internet for the same price, Report was told in the press service of the company.

Bakcell’s customers will be able to get additional 50 MB bonus on top of the regular 50Mb (50MB + 50MB) for the same price- 0.20AZN daily. The 50MB bonus will be valid during the day, from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

All new subscribers who will activate Daily Recurring Bundle (DRB) 50MB will also receive 50MB+50MB, during the campaign duration

Prices for daily 50 MB package will remain the same, but customers will get double the amount of data they can use to stream, upload the photos and send emails, use Facebook, WhatsApp and their other favorite services on their handsets.

“Our recent “double traffic” campaign was extremely successful, and our customers kept contacting us asking for more” - says Maria Toycheva, Chief Marketing Officer of Bakcell. “In order to satisfy their requests and to meet the increased demand for mobile services during the New Year, we decided to offer even more mobile internet to them. We hope that the 100MB daily (50MB+50MB) will help our customers feel even more festive and share all their emotions with their friends and close ones, added Maria Toycheva.

Just recently Bakcell launched another campaign devoted to New Year that gives incredible unlimited talks opportunity. Within the frames of this campaign Bakcell subscribers will be able to make unlimited on-net calls just for 0.59 AZN daily.