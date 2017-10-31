Bahrain may invest up to $ 500 mln in Azerbaijani agrarian sector

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Cooperation with Bahraini companies is of great importance for “Food Products Procurement and Supply” OJSC.

Report informs, Abulfat Gojayev, Chairman of the Management Board said.

"Within the visit to this country on June 6-8, 2017, meetings were held with a number of private companies and investment funds, supported by the Kingdom, including “Mumtalakat” Holding, "Arcapita" Investment Fund, "Riyada" Group of Companies, BCGCM and Bahrain Economic Development Board and relevant issues (export of agricultural products, investment attraction, joint projects and etc.) were discussed. As a result of the meetings it became clear that Arab countries have considerable opportunities in terms of export of Azerbaijani products and investment in the country's economy. Many funds are interested to take active part in effective projects covering the chain of production of agricultural products in Azerbaijan to the sale and to invest $ 100-500 mln in our country", he said.