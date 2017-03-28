Azerbaijani President: No other country has created such conditions for farmers as we have done

© Azertag.az

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ “More than 200,000 new jobs will be created in the cotton-growing industry in Azerbaijan this year”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, as he made a speech at a conference in Saatli district, addressing the development of the cotton-growing industry.

“The industry created 64,000 jobs last year. So we will have more than a three-fold growth in jobs. This will definitely contribute to increasing employment and reducing unemployment.”

The President said the government accords high importance to the industry. “No other country has created such conditions for farmers as we have done. Our farmers are exempt from all taxes, including land tax.”

“We have already put in place an encouragement mechanism both for investment and for exports. And this gives an additional stimulus to farmers and creates additional opportunities for them,” President Ilham Aliyev added.